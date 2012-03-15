Classes canceled at Murray State after student death

Classes at Murray State University were canceled Thursday after a student fell to his death at 9:25 a.m. in the Doyle Fine Arts Center.

Classes were canceled campus-wide for the remainder of the day.

No foul play is suspected. No one is facing charges nor are there any suspects.



University spokesman March Welch says students passing near the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center at around 9:30 a.m. CDT Thursday found the body.

Representatives from the Four Rivers Behavioral Health Services, MSU Psychological Center (extension 2504), MSU Counseling and Testing (extension 6831) and United Campus Ministers Association were available for members of the University community.

Murray State President Randy Dunn released this statement. "We are devastated by this news. We are a tight knit campus family and this impacts us all. I encourage students, faculty and staff to utilize the campus resources available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

