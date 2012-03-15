Murray State, Colorado State see similar styles

By COLIN FLY

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The second part of Murray State's 1-2 punch could very easily be playing for Colorado State.

When the sixth-seeded Racers (30-1) play the Rams (20-11) on Thursday, guard Donte Poole's present will clash with his past. Poole picked the 11th-seeded Rams out of high school before failing to qualify.

He chose prep school and reopened his recruitment, leading him to Murray State.

While the spotlight will be on Racers point guard Isaiah Canaan, the Rams are wary of Poole's potential in a clash of teams with similar styles and size.

Neither team starts a player taller than 6-foot-7 and the Rams have taken a liking to being called 'ankle-biters' for their tenacity.

The Racers aren't any bigger, but carry weighty mid-major expectations following their rapid rise in the rankings.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You can watch the Murray State game live today on KFVS at 11 a.m.

Heartland Sports Director Todd Richards is in Louisville for the game. Look for follow up coverage of the game on Heartland Sports.

