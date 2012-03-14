New Madrid shooting suspect arrested in Texas

The man police say is responsible for shooting another man in the leg in New Madrid is behind bars tonight in Texas.

Corporal John Dubois with the New Madrid police department says the man was arrested in Allen, Texas. That's near the Dallas area.

Corporal Dubois says his department received several tip calls saying the suspect had a residence in Texas and that he might be headed there.

So New Madrid police alerted police in Allen, Texas who arrested the man. They say they also found a Silver Ford Fusion in the garage of the home there.

This all started Tuesday evening when police say the suspect and another man got into a fight on Blades street in New Madrid. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the lower leg, then took off.

Police will not release the suspect's name until his arraignment hearing.

