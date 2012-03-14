Crews battle house fire in Colp, IL

It was a busy night, Wednesday for firefighters in Colp, Illinois. They had their hands full battling a house fire.

Members of the Williamson County Fire Protection district say they got the call around 6:45p.m. Wednesday evening.

They rushed to a home at 3455 Dr. Springs Road. When they got there they immediately started trying to put the fire out.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and they were cleaning things up around 8:35p.m.

Investigators say no one was at home when the fire started.

