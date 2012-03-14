American Cancer Society sponsors free colon cancer screenings

While cancer rates as a whole have dropped over the past decade, colon cancer remains the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the U.S.

It is estimated that only half of all men and women get the recommended colonoscopy at age 50.

That's why at the end of this month, more than 20 southern Illinois hospitals and health care facilities will pass out free colon screening tests.

All you have to do is pick one up, take it home, follow the instructions and return the test card to the location where it was given out.

If blood is detected in your test, lab technicians will contact you.

"It by no means replaces a colon screening, but it's certainly a helpful tool to look at people who wouldn't care to go to the doctor," said Franklin Hospital Chief of Surgery Dr. Lawrence Hollander.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 30 volunteers will pass out the free colon cancer screening tests in a "drive-thru" fashion, so that you don't even need to get out of the car to get this potentially life-saving test.

Here is a list of locations where you can pick up your free American Cancer Society colon cancer screening test:

Registration is NOT necessary for these locations:

• Franklin Hospital in Benton

• CHESI in Cairo

• Chester Hospital

• Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon

• Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin

• Fairfield Memorial Hospital

• Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado

• Hardin County Hospital in Rosiclare

• Harrisburg Medical Center

• Hamilton Hospital in McLeansboro

• Heartland Regional Medical Center

• Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis

• Pinckneyville Hospital

• Red Bud Regional Hospital

• Salem Township Hospital

• Sparta Hospital

• Wabash General in Mt. Carmel

Registration IS necessary for these locations through SIH 1-866-744-2468 (registration deadline is March 16)

• Carbondale Hospital

• Center for Medical Arts (Old Carbondale Clinic )

• Herrin Hospital

• Logan Primary Care in Herrin

• St Joseph in Murphysboro

• Miners Clinic in West Frankfort

