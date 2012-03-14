Quinn: It's an 'unhappy day' for Blagojevich

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn says Illinois is a much better place than three years ago when his predecessor was impeached and removed from office.

Quinn spoke at an unrelated event Wednesday, the day before Rod Blagojevich is due to report to prison.

The governor says ethics legislation has been enacted since Blagojevich's impeachment and things have moved forward.

Quinn says it isn't a happy day for Blagojevich and he wishes the best to his family, but that's what the justice system is all about.

The 55-year-old Blagojevich is due to report to a Colorado prison Thursday to begin serving a 14-year sentence.

Jurors convicted the Democrat over two trials on 18 corruption counts, including charges he tried to sell or trade the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama.

