Web Extra: Gill case investigator from Florida visits Cape Girardeau

A longtime investigator involved in the Elizabeth Gill case from Florida is visiting Cape Girardeau for the first time. He is looking for new clues into the disappearance of Gill almost 47 years ago.

Unbelievably, for family members of Elizabeth Gill they feel they've found a trail that could lead them to Beth. It involves a group of traveling gypsies, better known as 'travelers'.



Gill's case Missouri's oldest missing person's case, almost 47 years old. The little girl disappeared while playing in her yard on June 13, 1965.

Above is a list of documented cases of missing children under the age of ten. Gill's sister, Martha Gill-Hamilton formed this list using the children with similar characteristics and circumstances to Elizabeth's disappearance.

Gill-Hamilton also tracked the occurrences with this map. She discovered none of the missing children were in an area where the clan members lived. She also noted many areas are near an interstate.

