6-year-old killed after troopers say man drives through stop sign

A 6-year-old from Du Quoin was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in Franklin County.



It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on at the intersection of Park Street and Highway 148.

According to State Police, a car driven by Michael Melvin, 32, of Du Quoin was going west on Park Street, drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 148 and then drove in to an SUV driven by Toni Ward, 26, of Benton.

Troopers say a passenger in Melvin's car, Brianna Karnes, 6, of Du Quoin was killed.

The driver of the car, Michael Melvin, received major injuries.



Troopers say two other passengers were hurt in the crash. Glenda Karnes, 30, of Du Quoin received major injuries and was taken to a St. Louis hospital. Brian Karnes, 7, of Du Quoin received major injuries and was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, Ward received major injuries and was taken to Franklin County hospital.

According to State Police, three passengers in Ward's SUV received injuries. Shannon Cleer, 31 received major injuries and was taken to a Franklin Hospital in Benton. Draven Taylor, 2, received minor injuries and was taken to Franklin Hospital in Benton. Kadnes Taylor, 1, received minor injuries and was taken to Franklin Hospital in Benton.

Troopers say Melvin was arrested for failure to obey stop sign. Everyone involved in this crash was wearing seat belts.

