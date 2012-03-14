Driver admits to falling asleep, crashes into school bus

A car hit a Parkview school bus in Cape Girardeau Wednesday morning. Police say the car's driver admitted he fell asleep at the wheel.

According to Officer Darin Hickey, the driver of a Mercedes passenger car, admittedly fell asleep and rear ended the bus. He says no injuries were reported from either vehicle.



It happened around 8:45 a.m. at Sprigg Street and Highway 74.



There were six elementary students on the bus. They were put on another bus and sent to school.

Hickey says the bus had very minor damage. He says a summons will be issued to the driver of the car.

