Firefighters respond to small fire overnight at Cape Girardeau hospital

Firefighters responded to Saint Francis Medical Center around 1 a.m. Wednesday after smoke from a small fire triggered alarms.

According to Brad Dillow with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the small fire was no bigger then 10-12 inches across. It appears it started when an elevator transformer overheated on the 3rd floor.

Dillow says a quick acting maintenance worker used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

