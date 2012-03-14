Spring Fever on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, March 14

Today you can expect your spring fever to kick into high gear. Brian tells me we can expect the temperature to possibly reach over 80 degrees today! But that could also fuel some storms. So be prepared and check in with the StormTeam online, on Facebook and on Twitter throughout the day.

This morning we have new details on a small fire overnight inside a Cape Girardeau hospital. Tyler Profilet will be live with the latest details.

We also have new details on a school bus crash in Washington County yesterday.

Last night Rick Santorum swept two southern state primaries. This morning we're hearing form him and the other candidates as they continue campaigning.

Today is the day former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich enters jail.

Lawmakers in Washington will spend part of the day grilling the head of FEMA about why some areas of the Heartland are not being helped by the agency after the recent deadly storms.

This morning on The Breakfast Show we're also going on board the SEMO S.H.O.W. bus and meet a family from the Bootheel being helped by their mobile medical care.

And it is Wednesday and that means Lauren in putting something to the Does it Work test. Today she, along with the help of some local children, test the Wuggle Pets.

I hope you can join us this morning for The Breakfast Show.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

