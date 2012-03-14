Does it Work Wednesday: Wuggle Pets

Open up Wuggle Pets and open up a new adventure, so the makers say.

First graders at United in Christ Lutheran School know all about this toy they've seen on TV.

First, the boys smash in the stuffing, and our puppy comes to life. We also insert little note cards with labels of what the makers call "personality traits" for their new furry friend.

The girls then stuff the next pet. Our $20 kit came with the stuffing factory and two pets. And just like that, we're done. So, now what? That's what teacher Whitney Pohlman wonders.

"I think a lot of the kids will take it home and never play with it again."

The commercial shows kids placing these on their back packs and having fun trading the pets.

"Those little Wuggle Pets on their back packs are going to get rained on, ripped off and just hang in there. They will not play with it much except one or two of them who like stuffed animals," said Pohlman.

We polled this first grade class. Some say they would play with the pets. Others would rather create something else.

"It's fun to build but not something you'd play with every day," said Evan Schuessler, a student.

"I'd like more pets to build. I give it a grade ‘A," said Kallee Roth, a student.

"C" said Evan.

"I'm thinking a ''C'. It's fun but it will not stick with them," said the teacher.

You can buy other pets for about $8 each. They fit right onto the stuffing machine in the starter kit.

Still, majority rules. Let's turn in a 'C' for Wuggle Pets on this Does it Work test. You can also buy a separate "voice box" to insert in the toy, possibly making it more fun. You can buy the starter kit at Walgreens.

