New Madrid police search for shooting suspect

The search is still on for a shooting suspect in New Madrid. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to New Madrid police Chief Claude McFerren the shooting happened on Blades Drive. McFerren says two men got into a fight and one of them shot the other in the lower leg.

According to New Madrid City Police, the man shot in the leg has been treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect then ran from the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.

Chief McFerren says the suspect was driving a silver Ford Fusion with Illinois license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Madrid police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.



