11 hospitalized after Missouri school bus wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

11 hospitalized after Missouri school bus wreck

BELGRADE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri schools superintendent says 11 students are hospitalized after their school bus slid off a narrow two-lane highway and overturned in a ditch.

The injured were among 35 students in kindergarten through 12th grade who were on the Valley R-6 School District bus that crashed Tuesday afternoon near Belgrade in eastern Missouri, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Superintendent Brad Crocker says the driver was possibly distracted by a student and the rear wheels of the bus slid off the road and into a ditch, causing the bus to overturn.

3 of the students were flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Hospital spokeswoman Jackie Ferman all three are in satisfactory condition.

Crocker says he doesn't know of any life-threatening injuries among those taken to hospitals.

