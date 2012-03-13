90 year old works repairing mowers, 27 years after retirement

What do you hope to do when you retire?

One Charleston man is 90 years old and he's still fixing lawn mowers in his garage.

Meet Van Noisworthy.

He retired 27 years ago from the John Deere plant in Mississippi County, but so many people kept asking him to fix their lawnmowers and small engines that he just started working out of his garage.

Heartland news had to ask, why is he still working?

"I knew that I could not just sit in the house and watch TV, I'm not that kind of person," Van said.



Van says he's been working since he was fourteen years old, and plans on doing so for as long as he can.



