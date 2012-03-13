Santorum scheduled to visit Herrin on Saturday

A top contender for the Republican presidential nomination is scheduled to be making a stop Saturday night in Herrin.

Rick Santorum is scheduled to be at Herrin High School around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, according to County Republican Chairwoman Sue Hamilton. She says doors will open at 7 p.m.

The presidential hopeful made a stop March 10 in Cape Girardeau.

