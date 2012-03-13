911 dispatchers treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

Dispatchers for the Williamson County Sheriff's Department were rushed to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the sheriff's department, it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We're told the dispatchers still work out of the old sheriff's department and construction crews were working downstairs in the building over night.

According to the department, the crews were working with gas powered machines that produced carbon monoxide.

The dispatchers were treated and released this morning.

Three members of the Marion Fire Department toured the building today to make sure it's clear of carbon monoxide it checked out okay.



