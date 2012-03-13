Man who shot himself after Cape police chase dies

The man who shot himself after a police chase through Cape Girardeau last Tuesday has died, according to patrolman Darin Hickey.

Hickey identified the man as Sean Smith, 43, of Cape Girardeau. Smith passed away at a local hospital, Hickey said.

Smith was suspected of assaulting a woman on the Cape LaCroix Trail, along with other misdemeanor offenses reported in Cape Girardeau.

Coroner John Clifton says Smith died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. According to Clifton neither a coroner's inquest or autopsy will be necessary.



The official cause of death will be listed as a traumatic brain injury and the manner of death will be listed as a suicide, according to the coroner.

Clifton says the cause came as a result of reviewing the medical records, police reports, civilian witnesses and officer's statements.



