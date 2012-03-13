More charges filed in Ripley Co. murder

Attorney General Chris Koster's office filed more charges Tuesday against three people for allegedly murdering Edgar Atkinson and Bonnie Chase, and Loyd and Irene Piatt, in two separate incidents.

David Youngblood, his daughter Chantele and Keith Boyles, all from Ripley County. David's wife, Melissa Youngblood, is also charged with the murders of Atkinson and Chase. Loyd and Irene Piatt were David Youngblood's aunt and uncle.

Koster says they were already charged with the deaths of Atkinson and Chase in their home on July 10, 2010. He says the new charges add the earlier murder at the Piatt's home on June 23, 2010.

The charges maintain that each of the victims were shot and their home set on fire, allegedly to cover up the crimes.

The Attorney General's Office has been named Special Prosecutor in the case.

