Poplar Bluff police search for armed robbery suspect

Poplar Bluff police are investigating an early morning armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday morning around 5:40 a.m. at Murphy's Express located at 303 South Westwood Blvd in Poplar Bluff, according to investigators.



According to the police department, Murphy's Express employees reported a white male wearing a Carhart-style jacket and a ski-mask entered the store, approached the counter, displayed a pistol and demanded money.



Investigators say the employees gave the suspect around $200 from the register, and the suspect left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.



