Marion house fire ruled accidental

An early Monday evening house fire in Marion has been ruled accidental.

Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near East Goodall and North Market streets.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday night. Crews say they returned around 8:50 p.m.

Crews say no injuries were reported, and the people inside home got out okay.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

