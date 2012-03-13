State's attorney warns of tax fraud, identity theft

The Union County state's attorney is alerting the public about identity theft and tax refund fraud associated with April's tax filing deadline.



According to State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, tax refund fraud more commonly happens when stolen identity information is used to file a tax return in the victim's name, and the thief obtains the victim's refund.



Tax refund fraud was reported last year in Union County and the State's Attorney's Office is asking the public to protect identifying documents and information as the tax deadline approaches.



Members of the public with questions or reporting suspicious activity may call the Union County State's Attorney's Office at 618-833-7216 or the IRS Southern Illinois ID Theft & Refund Fraud Response Team at 618-410-6918.

Additional information is also available irs.gov



