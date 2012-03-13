Police: Harrisburg curfew lifted

The curfew that had inplace since an EF-4 tornado ripped through Harrisburg has been lifted.

Harrisburg Police Chief Bob Smith said the curfew was lifted and you no longer need a permit to enterthe affected area.

Chief Smith says hisdepartment will continue extra patrols, though.

The curfew was in effectfrom 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to limit looting and for the safety of the generalpublic.

Later at on Heartland Newsat Noon, we'll talk more about FEMA's decision to not provide help to peopleaffected by the tornado in Harrisburg.



