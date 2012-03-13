Ill. lawmakers want say in prison closings

Southern Illinois lawmakers are supporting legislation that would give state lawmakers the option to close or keep open the Tamms Correctional Prison along with others.

In a news release, Rep. John Bradley (D-Marion) says he supports Senate Bill 3564 which gives the General Assembly the right to accept or reject Gov. Pat Quinn's recommendation to close more than 50 state facilities.

"The governor should not be able to close a facility with consulting with the lawmakers who represent those communities, ' said Bradley. "This legislation will provide an important check and balance to a situation in which one region has been asked to should more than it's fair share of so-called shared sacrifices. I stand with Senator Forby and Representative Brandon Phelps in fighting to keep Tamms open."

The bill awaits a vote in the Senate.

