Mo. statewide tornado drill Tuesday afternoon

As part of severe weather awareness week in Missouri, tornado sirens will sound across the state on Tuesday afternoon.

The drill is set to begin at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

In cooperation with the national weather service, both state and local emergency management offices will conduct the "test".

The entire drill will take about 15 minutes.

And, when you hear the warning sirens you should practice, or at least think about where you would take shelter during severe weather.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.