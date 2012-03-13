Romney campaigns in Mo. while Deep South votes

By CHARLES BABINGTON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - After urging Mississippi and Alabama Republicans to speed him toward the presidential nomination, Mitt Romney is campaigning in Missouri ahead of its Saturday caucuses.

Romney is scheduled Tuesday to speak on jobs and the economy at a morning event in the Kirkwood Park area of St. Louis, and to hold an evening event in Liberty, Mo., north of Kansas City.

The former Massachusetts governor made a final pitch to Alabama voters on Monday in Mobile, where he appeared with comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Romney repeated his familiar jabs at President Barack Obama, saying the president has botched policy on energy, taxes, health care and other issues.

Romney said his GOP rivals spent their careers in Washington, which he said made them less able to fix the federal government's problems.

