Early morning fire tears through Anna home

Firefighters in Anna spent at least 2 hours Tuesday morning fighting a house fire on the north end of town.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal says most of the damage was contained to the back of the home.

No word on what started the fire.



According to the Anna Police Department, the fire was at a home at 119 George Street.

In pictures shot by Anna resident Al Beasley, you can see flames shooting out of the home shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say the people in the home were able to get out safe and the fire is under control.

The home owners dog did not make it out alive.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.