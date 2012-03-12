Ground-penetrating radar used in search for missing KY mom - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ground-penetrating radar used in search for missing KY mom

EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Searchers are using ground-penetrating radar on Lyon County school property as the search for missing mom Sonya Bradley continues Friday.

Trooper Dean Patterson confirms the equipment is in use at the Lyon County Elementary and Middle School in Eddyville.

Patterson says they are searching for evidence in connection with Bradley's 2002 disappearance.

Heartland News obtained pictures of Kentucky State Police cars and other authorities at the school grounds earlier this week.  Heavy equipment breaking up concrete is also visible at the school.  

Meanwhile, members of the Scott County K-9 Search and Rescue unit tell us they also brought their dog teams in Sunday to assist at the request of the Kentucky State Police.  Bradley's daughters spoke to us last week about their mother's disappearance. They say they dropped everything to come to Eddyville when they heard about the search.

"I was happy," said Ashley Noe.  "I wanted to get down here as fast as we could. She needs to be found."

Ashley was 15 years old and Heather 17 years old when their mother disappeared in 2002. Both girls say they are thankful investigators have not given up on the case.

"We are going crazy anyway," said Heather Fleener.  "Without them we could really be having a hard time.  It means everything to find her."

Heather says the last two weeks have been some of the most intense of the last decade.  They believe their mother's old boyfriend, David West has information about Bradley.  Two weeks ago they learned he faced murder charges for the death of a Mayfield Man.  Then, those charges were lessened.

According to the Calloway County Jail, David West bonded out around 3 p.m. Monday.

"We just want to know what happened," said Fleener. "I have three children now. I just want to tell them what happened to their grandmother."

