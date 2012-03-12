Changes may be coming to squadron at Scott Air Force Base

Changes may be coming to a well-decorated squadron at Scott Air Force Base.

Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Howsare tells Heartland News the 126th air refueling wing will be re-aligned if President Obama signs the current 2013 budget as is.

Howsare says the unit would lose 16 full-time positions, and then gain 16 more traditional part-time guard positions.

She says the affected members may be re-trained or re-assigned.

The 126th provides aerial refueling in support of US Air Force and NATO missions.

Officials say the Illinois National Guard is seeking additional information daily and will keep all affected Airmen and their families abreast of new information and decisions.



