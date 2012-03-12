Fredericktown man sentenced in connection to hotel death

A Fredericktown man has pleaded guilty to various charges in connection to a woman turning up dead in a Perryville hotel room in June 2011.

Steven Arthur Harbour, 25, of Fredericktown pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking charges at Cape County Courthouse, according to the circuit clerk.



Harbour has been sentenced to 7 years for involuntary manslaughter and 12 years for drug trafficking charges to be served concurrently.



He will be transported to department of corrections to start his sentence.

According to investigators, Harbour said he gave Nicole Jones, 20, prescription drugs including oxycodone and clonazepam, along with alcohol.



