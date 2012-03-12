Suspects plead not guilty to deadly home invasion charges

Three men arrested after a deadly home invasion in Graves County on Feb. 16 have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

James Kirby, 25, Richard Phipps, 40, and Edwin Russell III, 29, all of Hopkinsville pleaded not guilty Monday at the Graves County Courthouse, according to the circuit clerk.



Kirby and Phipps face murder charges while Russell faces complicity to murder charges.

The men have new court dates. They have a status conference scheduled on April 10 and a pretrial conference on April 23.

