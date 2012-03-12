Wisconsin man catches Illinois' largest walleye

PECATONICA, Ill. (AP) - When it comes to fishing in Illinois, records are made to be broken. And quickly.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/zLhuBS ) reports that Jim Zimmerman of Wisconsin caught what appears to be the largest walleye ever pulled from Illinois waters: a 15.08 pounder. That's just a bit heavier than the record breaking fish that a 15-year-old Illinois freshman caught just two months ago.

Pending completion of the paperwork and verification, the fish Zimmerman pulled from the Pecatonica River on Sunday is just a bit heavier than the walleye Nick Tassoni pulled from the same river in January.

When Tassoni, a student at Rockford Auburn High School, pulled his walleye that weighed 14 pounds and 12 ounces from the Pecatonica, it broke a state record that had stood since 1961.

