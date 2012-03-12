Mississippi River Commission schedules high-water inspection trip

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River March 26-30, 2012.



Two public meetings have been scheduled aboard the motor vessel 'Mississippi' in the Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District. The meeting, according to the Corps, is so that commission members have the opportunity to meet with local residents and hear their concerns, ideas and issues.



The meeting places, dates and times in the Memphis District are as follows:



-March 26 9:00 a.m. Tiptonville, Tenn., at River Park.

-March 27 9:00 a.m. Memphis, Tenn., at Mud Island.

Corps officials say all meetings are open to the public.



According to Corps officials, local interests are invited to present their views and suggestions on matters affecting the water resources infrastructure needs in the valley, including flood control and the Mississippi River and Tributaries project, environmental issues, recreation and navigation.



According to the Memphis District, the agenda for each public meeting will be as follows:



-Summary report by President of the Commission on national and regional issues affecting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Commission programs and projects on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

-District Commander's overview for the Commission on current project issues in the respective District area.

-Presentations to the Commission by local organizations and members of the public giving views or comments on any issue affecting the programs or projects of the Commission and the Corps of Engineers.

