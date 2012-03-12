"America's Got Talent" winner running for Mo. House

He's known for his singing voice and now Neal E. Boyd, of Sikeston wants to run for the Missouri State House.

The Sikeston native made the announcement, at the same republican event Rick Santorum spoke at on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Boyd won "America's Got Talent" several years ago, and is running on the Republican ticket to represent the 149th district in the Missouri House.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.