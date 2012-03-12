Cardinals look to Lynn as Carpenter heals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Lance Lynn may be the St. Louis Cardinals' "Plan B" if former Cy Young award winner Chris Carpenter isn't ready for the season.

Expected to be a member of the bullpen at the start of camp, the Cardinals will look at Lynn as a possible starter in case Carpenter is unable to recover from a bulging disc in his neck.

A 24-year-old year old right-hander, Lynn will make his first start of the spring on Wednesday against Houston. The Cardinals are also considering rookie Shelby Miller, a former No. 1 pick.

