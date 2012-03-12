Friends pray for injured Mo. State Trooper - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Friends pray for injured Mo. State Trooper

Charleston Superintendent Tony Watkins Charleston Superintendent Tony Watkins
Sara Story Sara Story
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

It was news he couldn't believe.  Charleston Superintendent Tony Watkins was shocked to hear about a shooting on Interstate 55 Saturday night. It was a shooting that wounded school board member, friend, and Missouri State Trooper, Corporal Shane Stewart.

"All of my prayers go out for him," said Watkins. "A lot of people know his character. I spent most of the night with him and as a matter of fact.  I spent most of the morning with him coaching our little girls basketball teams.

That normal Saturday changed quickly when Corporal Stewart responded to a call on I-55.

Stewart and another officer were talking to one of four passengers outside this red SUV when another inside the vehicle started to fire.

A bullet struck Stewart near the neck above his bullet proof vest.  He and an injured passenger who were air lifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

According to troopers, Stewart should make a full recovery, and Superintendent Watkins wants Corporal Stewart to know everybody is praying for him.

"Everyone is willing to do all they can for him because he's done that for everyone else," said Watkins.

Sara Story is among the masses praying for Corporal Stewart.  She and Cpl. Stewart chair a scholarship run in memory of story's daughter, and Stewart's wife. Stewart's wife Becky served as principal at Charleston Elementary School. She passed away in 2008.

Story's daughter, Mary Margaret Story Yarbrough was the Mississippi County embalmer. She passed away in 2005 after an accident.

Becky Stewart and Story Yarbrough were part of the Jr. Study Club.

Story was not surprised Corporal Stewart gave thumbs up from the stretcher on his way to the hospital. She says that is just the kind of fighter he is.

He is just the nicest person you'll ever meet. He's so generous and well respected. We're all pulling for you Shane!," said Story. If you need anything we are here for you!."

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Related story

MO State Trooper shot in the line of duty

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

Powered by Frankly