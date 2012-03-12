Friends pray for injured Mo. State Trooper

It was news he couldn't believe. Charleston Superintendent Tony Watkins was shocked to hear about a shooting on Interstate 55 Saturday night. It was a shooting that wounded school board member, friend, and Missouri State Trooper, Corporal Shane Stewart.

"All of my prayers go out for him," said Watkins. "A lot of people know his character. I spent most of the night with him and as a matter of fact. I spent most of the morning with him coaching our little girls basketball teams.



That normal Saturday changed quickly when Corporal Stewart responded to a call on I-55.



Stewart and another officer were talking to one of four passengers outside this red SUV when another inside the vehicle started to fire.



A bullet struck Stewart near the neck above his bullet proof vest. He and an injured passenger who were air lifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital.



According to troopers, Stewart should make a full recovery, and Superintendent Watkins wants Corporal Stewart to know everybody is praying for him.



"Everyone is willing to do all they can for him because he's done that for everyone else," said Watkins.



Sara Story is among the masses praying for Corporal Stewart. She and Cpl. Stewart chair a scholarship run in memory of story's daughter, and Stewart's wife. Stewart's wife Becky served as principal at Charleston Elementary School. She passed away in 2008.

Story's daughter, Mary Margaret Story Yarbrough was the Mississippi County embalmer. She passed away in 2005 after an accident.

Becky Stewart and Story Yarbrough were part of the Jr. Study Club.

Story was not surprised Corporal Stewart gave thumbs up from the stretcher on his way to the hospital. She says that is just the kind of fighter he is.

He is just the nicest person you'll ever meet. He's so generous and well respected. We're all pulling for you Shane!," said Story. If you need anything we are here for you!."

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Related story

MO State Trooper shot in the line of duty

