Harrisburg mayor unhappy with FEMA aid denial

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - Harrisburg Mayor Eric Gregg says he doesn't understand what criteria the Federal Emergency Management Agency used to deny disaster aid to southern Illinois counties ravaged by tornadoes.

Gregg says his community needs the federal assistance and he hopes President Barack Obama comes to southern Illinois to see the devastation himself. Seven Harrisburg residents died after a powerful tornado hit Feb. 29.

Gregg says he plans to move quickly to get FEMA's decision appealed. He says that's only fair to the families hurt by the storm.

