Identity relased of Murphysboro electrocution victim, tried - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Identity relased of Murphysboro electrocution victim

Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Identity of a Murphysboro man who died after being electrocuted has been released.  Police say he and two other men tried to steal copper wire Monday morning from a building.

Jacob Worthen, 26, of Murphysboro was found dead inside an abandoned manufacturing facility, according to Murphysboro police.

According to police, officers were called to the former Curwood building on North 19th Street around 1:30 Monday morning after a report of someone being electrocuted inside.

When officers made it to the facility, they found the 26-year-old man dead inside.  Investigators say he and two other men had gotten inside the building illegally and tried to remove copper wire.

According to police, while they were trying to steal the wire, Worthen made contact with a high voltage supply line that was still active.

A 22-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.  The third man, who is 20 years old, was not hurt.

Police say formal charges are pending against the other men, so their names are not being released either.

