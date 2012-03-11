Ky. middle school principal pleads not guilty to rape, other cha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ky. middle school principal pleads not guilty to rape, other charges

Kent Barlow, Principal of South Marshall Middle School Kent Barlow, Principal of South Marshall Middle School
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Marshall County Middle School principal has pleaded not guilty to rape and other charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Kent Barlow, 46, Principal of South Marshall Middle School, was arrested at his attorney's office in Paducah this Sunday evening after a KSP investigation.

Barlow was charged with rape 1st degree, assault 4th degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, terroristic threatening 1st degree, and unlawful imprisonment 1st degree.

Barlow pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday morning at the Marshall County Courthouse, according to the circuit clerk.  He has a preliminary hearing on March 21. 

Investigators say Barlow was arrested after an investigation revealed alleged evidence linking Barlow to the alleged assault, according to state police.

Investigators say the alleged assault reportedly took place early Sunday morning.

State Police investigators spent much of Sunday morning and afternoon interviewing the alleged victim of the assault. State Police say this led  to the execution of a search warrant at Barlow's home in Marshall County.

The superintendent of Marshall County Schools says Barlow is suspended until further notice, pending the investigation.

He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

