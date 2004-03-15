Digging up Dirt for Contamination

By: Wes Wallace

CARDWELL, MO -- Digging up dirt...that's exactly what Missouri Department of Natural Resource workers will do this week in Cardwell. An old fuel plant in the small Dunklin County town is the center of controversy. "Our old water lines are still hooked up and are right there near the site, " explains Cardwell Alderman Greg McGrew, "It's close to a school and there are a lot of elderly people in town, so I have great concern."

The Brewer Brother's fuel facility used to have above ground tankers, but those are long since gone, after the plant closed more than twenty years ago. "We think anything that might have spilled years ago, is already been handled, we sure hope so," says Larry Brewer, who owns the property in question, "I think someone is just trying to make a fuss and get us in trouble for no reason."

So to settle the dispute over whether or not anything might have leaked into the ground and contaminated the water, the Missouri DNR will take several soil samples around the property, and test the soil. "There shouldn't be that much free gasoline left here, unless there's some geological phenomenon has bound it up there, but we'll just have to wait and see, "says Ron Sheeley, an Environmental Emergency Specialist.