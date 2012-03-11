Wheel crosses Interstate 24, causes 2-car crash

A wheel caused a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the 15 mile marker.

According to the sheriff's office, a wheel came off from and unknown utility or RV trailer that was headed westbound.

Deputies say the wheel crossed the median rolling west in the eastbound lane of traffic, where it collided with an SUV driven by Tammy Sikes, 44, of Paducah, Kentucky.

After hitting Sikes' SUV, the wheel continued westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic and collided with a second SUV driven by Patty Guess-Copeland, 52, according to a news release.



Deputies say Sikes was taken by EMS to Lourdes Hospital with injuries.



No word on her condition.



Reidland Farley Fire Department assisted at the scene.



