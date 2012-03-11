SW Missouri tourist mecca of Branson turns 100 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The southwest Missouri tourist mecca of Branson is turning 100.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/zaJnJk ) reported that a tornado that hit the community last month won't slow plans to mark the April 1 milestone. That's because the twister didn't touch any of the venues that will be used during the celebration.

Planning committee member Bethany Thomas says there are no changes to the schedule.

Branson is named after Reuben S. Branson, who opened a general store and post office in 1882. The city wasn't incorporated until April 1, 1912, and a fire later that year destroyed much of the downtown.

One part of the centennial celebration is a temporary history museum, which will be housed in Branson's first gas station. It will feature artifacts and re-enactors dressed as historical Branson figures.

 

