Poll: Romney ahead of Santorum in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - A new poll says that Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has a slight edge over Rick Santorum in Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune/WGN-TV poll published Sunday (http://bit.ly/A1g7y1 ) shows 35% of likely GOP voters favored Romney to Santorum 35% to 31%.

Newt Gingrich had 12%, Texas Congressman Ron Paul had 7% and 16% were undecided.

However, the poll says 46% of voters said they could still change their minds before the state's March 20 primary election.

The poll of 600 registered likely voters was conducted March 7-9. It has an error margin of 4%age points.

The poll shows that Romney is doing well in Chicago's suburbs, but Santorum has a 35% to 29% advantage in the 96 counties outside the Chicago area.

 

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

