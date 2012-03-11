Kennett man seriously injured in wreck

A Kennett man is in serious condition following a crash in Pemiscot County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Cleophus Dunigan was northbound on Route NN near Route J when his car ran off the roadway and hit a ditch.

Troopers say Dunigan was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured in the crash.

He was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital .

There is no update available on Dunigan's condition.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.