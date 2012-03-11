Gov. Quinn declares AmeriCorps week in Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Quinn declares AmeriCorps week in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

Gov. Pat Quinn has declared this week AmeriCorps week in Illinois.

Activities will include helping with cleanup of tornado damage and the distribution of supplies in southern Illinois after powerful storms that hit on Feb. 29. Plans also include home construction, the tutoring of children and recruitment drives. Currently there are 2,600 members in Illinois.

Quinn is thanking AmeriCorps volunteers for their service and says they have made a difference in the state.

AmeriCorps members are eligible for help paying off student loans after their service.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

