Gov. Quinn declares AmeriCorps week in Illinois

Gov. Pat Quinn has declared this week AmeriCorps week in Illinois.

Activities will include helping with cleanup of tornado damage and the distribution of supplies in southern Illinois after powerful storms that hit on Feb. 29. Plans also include home construction, the tutoring of children and recruitment drives. Currently there are 2,600 members in Illinois.

Quinn is thanking AmeriCorps volunteers for their service and says they have made a difference in the state.

AmeriCorps members are eligible for help paying off student loans after their service.

