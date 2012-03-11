Mo. State Highway Patrol Trooper Shot on I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. State Highway Patrol Trooper Shot on I-55

Picture taken by Christy Millweard I-55 near mile marker 56 south of Matthews, MO
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Several officers are on the scene Saturday night near at the 56 mile marker off Interstate 55 south of the Matthews exit.

According to Trooper Clark Parrott who is on the scene, the trooper was shot once in the upper chest.

He was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

Parrott confirmed that the trooper gave crews a thumbs up as he was being loaded into the helicopter.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a routine traffic stop.

No word on what led up to the shooting, but we know there were four individuals in the stopped vehicle.

Trooper Parrott says one of the suspects was shot and killed, and another was shot and wounded. That individual was taken to the hospital.

The other two individuals are now in police custody.

The trooper's name is not being released at this time.

Heartland News has a crew at the active scene right now. Look for more information as soon as it becomes available.

