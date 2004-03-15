Racers' Basketball Players Charged

By CJ Cassidy

MURRAY, KY -- Just one day after the school makes the NCAA tournament, the future of two Murray State basketball players hangs in the balance Monday evening. Both were arrested at their house in Murray Saturday afternoon.

Police charged 21-year-old Kelvin Brown with theft, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 21-year-old Adam Chiles is charged with hindering prosecution, as well as possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

While school administrators work on making that decision, investigators told us what led to the arrests. Investigators say it all began at a Pockets Shell gas station last Wednesday.

"He allegedly got gas at a local gas station and drove off without paying for it," Detective Eddie Rollins with the Murray State Police Department says.

Police arrested the two men at their house in the 1300 block of North 16th Street Saturday evening after someone inside made a 911 call and then hung up. When the police got there, they say Chiles met them at the door and allowed them inside to make sure everything was alright.

"It's my understanding he granted permission, and the officers went inside, and that led to them arresting Brown," Detective Rollins says.

The players' attorney, Rick Lamkin, says someone else in Brown's car drove off from Pockets. He also questions the legality of that search and hopes to get all charges dismissed.

Students at Murray State have mixed feelings on the arrests. "Everyone makes mistakes they're all human," one student said. "I believe it would put the reputation of the basketball team at stake if they do allow them to play," another student said.

The two athletes will make a first appearance in District Court on April 19th. school Administrators say they have been working on a drug policy for quite a while, but haven't been able to afford to test all the athletes at the school.

Forward Kelvin Brown has played in 31 games and started 15 games this season. He is averaging 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.