A Caruthersville man is seriously injured in two vehicle crash

A Caruthersville, MO man was injured in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Matthew Jeffers of Deering, MO was driving on Route U and failed to maintain a single lane hitting a vehicle driven by 33-year-old James Mason.

Mason, of Caruthersville, was flown to a Memphis, TN hospital with serious injuries.

No injuries were reported for Jeffers.

The crash happened on Route U about a half mile east of Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County at 2:14 p.m. Saturday.

Highway Patrol reports both Mason and Jeffers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

