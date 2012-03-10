Man injured in train versus car crash

A Neelyville, MO man was injured in a train versus car crash.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Hill Woods was driving a car that crossed into the path of a Union Pacific GE Locomotive Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on Butler County Road 276, about 5 miles south of Neelyville.

Highway Patrol reports Hill was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and his 1994 Cadillac is totaled.

The operator of the Union Pacific train was not hurt and there was not damage to the train.

Highway Patrol reports the crossing was marked by railroad crossing sign only.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.