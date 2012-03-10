Volunteers pitch in to repair rodeo grounds after tornado

At the Rafter ‘K' Arena Rodeo grounds just east of Puxico, volunteers chipped in after not only the loss of property but the loss of animals.

Dozens of volunteers from Bertrand to Carter County came out today to replace fences, clean up debris and get things ready for upcoming rodeos

Last week a tornado ripped through the arena grounds damaging outbuildings for cattle and fences.

Owners say they lost three horses, sheep and heads of cattle to the tornado.

"We had the pavilion here and it's all gone, a lot gone, we will have rodeo up but don't know what else up, said owner Louis Keena.

The owner of the arena says they hope to have their opening rodeo on April 14.

